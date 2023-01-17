State Counselor to Romanian PM Iulian Chifu: “Astana is key partner of Bucharest in Central Asia”

BUSHAREST. KAZINFORM Last week, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Nurbakh Rustemov met with the State Counselor to the Prime Minister of Romania Iulian Chifu, the press office of the Kazakh MFA reported.

During the talks, the Kazakh diplomat informed interlocutor in detail about the internal political and socio-economic situation in our country, as well as about the progress in implementing the reforms and initiatives of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev aimed at building a «Just and Fair Kazakhstan.»

The parties discussed also the state and prospects of deepening bilateral relations, paying special attention to energy, transport and logistics cooperation.

In turn, Chifu stressed that Kazakhstan is a key partner of Romania in Central Asia both in a bilateral format and through the EU-Kazakhstan cooperation.

At the same time, the State Counselor assured that the Office of the Prime Minister supports the initiatives of the Embassy and is ready to assist in the activation of mutually beneficial projects, especially in trade and economic sphere.

The interlocutors discussed also the implementation of cultural events, in particular, the opening of the bust of the great Kazakh composer Kurmangazy in Romania and the great Romanian composer George Enescu in Kazakhstan.



