    State Counselor Karin holds meeting on implementation of President’s initiatives made at 2nd Ulttyq Qurultay session

    19 June 2023, 21:40

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh State Counselor Yerlan Karin chaired a meeting on the implementation of the initiatives proposed by the Kazakh Head of State at the 2nd session of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Meeting), Kazinform cites Akorda.

    During the meeting, Karin noted that the President’s initiatives and proposals form a kind of roadmap for the development of spiritual and cultural spheres in the medium term, and that it is necessary to ensure their systematic, coherent, and effective implementation.

    The State Counselor also instructed to analyze the ideas and proposals made by the members of the Qurultay within discussions at three sessions and plenary meeting, and to draw up a unified plan for their consideration based on the analysis.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Ulttyq Qurultay
