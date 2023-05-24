Go to the main site
    State Counselor Karin holds meeting of State Commission for Full Rehabilitation of Political Repression Victims

    24 May 2023, 20:38

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani State Counselor Yerlan Karin chaired a meeting of the State Commission for the Full Rehabilitation of the Victims of the Political Repressions, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The meeting focused on the realization of the research, publishing and archival work of the Commission.

    During the event, plans were announced to publish another unit of collections of materials and documents concerning the history of the political repressions.

    The scholars and experts presented the outcomes of the scientific projects aimed at an in-depth study and analysis of materials related to the political repressions of the 20-50s of the 20th century.

    In addition, the meeting discussed the realization of the program for target financing for scholars and researchers to conduct surveys.

    Following the meeting, instructions aimed for the implementation of the key tasks of the State Commission on the publishing activities, research work continuation, archival database systemization and allocation.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    History of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
