State Counselor Karin chairs meeting of Republican Commission for training personnel abroad

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A meeting of the Kazakh Republican Commission for training personnel abroad took place under the chairmanship of State Counselor Yerlan Karin of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

A total of 555 Bolashak scholarships, including 395 for master, 50 for residency, and PhD studies as well as 110 for internship were allocated for 2023.

The Commission decided on granting 25 Kazakhstanis Bolashak scholarships for internship.

Notably, admission of documents for Bolashak scholarship will last til mid-Setpember this year.

Following the meeting, Karin gave a number of specific instructions.

Photo: akorda.kz



