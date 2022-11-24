Go to the main site
    State Counsellor Yerlan Karin chairs State Symbols Commission meeting

    24 November 2022, 21:40

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A meeting of the Republican Commission on State Symbols and Heraldry of Departmental and Similar Awards under the chairmanship of State Counsellor of Kazakhstan Yerlan Karin took place, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    During the meeting a report on the outcomes of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the state symbols and proposals of the government bodies on departmental awards was presented by Kazakh Culture and Sport Minister Dauren Abayev.

    According to the report, since the year’s beginning over five thousand events of different formats aimed at promoting the state symbols have taken place.

    In addition, proposals of the Supreme Court, Supreme Judicial Court, and National Economy Ministry on the establishment of new departmental awards were considered.

    Following the meeting, Karin gave a number of instructions to the authorized body including on the work on departmental awards’ optimization.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

