Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.58 eur/kzt 497.92

    rub/kzt 6.83 cny/kzt 68.62
Weather:
Astana-13-15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    State Counsellor reports to President on activity of state commission for political repression victims’ rehabilitation

    12 January 2023, 11:42

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM State Counsellor Erlan Karin reported to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the activity of the State Commission for Full Rehabilitation of Political Repression Victims, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    The Commission focuses on scientific and research activity.

    Members of the Commission, prominent scholars and experts carried out a large-scale work in the country’s archives and closed funds. Together with concerned state bodies, the Commission works on declassification of departmental archives and submission of materials on rehabilitation of repression victims.

    The Head of State was presented a 31-volume collection of documents and materials on various groups of repression victims.

    In 2023, the Commission will continue studying the history of repression victims and working on digitalization of archival documents and creation of e-funds.

    Photo: akorda.kz

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Senate election starts in Kazakhstan
    January 14. Today's Birthdays
    Snowfall to hit eastern, northern, and central parts of Kazakhstan Jan 14
    Kazakhstan begins FISU 2023 Games with 5:1 win over S Korea
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's multi-vector foreign policy proves it is relevant and has no alternatives - MFA
    2 Kazakh Parliament repels Law on Elbasy
    3 Kazakh MFA condemns terrorist attack in Kabul
    4 Kaztransoil JSC to transit 300,000 tons of Kazakh oil to Germany in Q1 2023
    5 Youth number reached 6mln in Kazakhstan