Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

State Counsellor reports to President on activity of state commission for political repression victims’ rehabilitation

12 January 2023, 11:42
State Counsellor reports to President on activity of state commission for political repression victims’ rehabilitation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM State Counsellor Erlan Karin reported to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the activity of the State Commission for Full Rehabilitation of Political Repression Victims, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

The Commission focuses on scientific and research activity.

Members of the Commission, prominent scholars and experts carried out a large-scale work in the country’s archives and closed funds. Together with concerned state bodies, the Commission works on declassification of departmental archives and submission of materials on rehabilitation of repression victims.

The Head of State was presented a 31-volume collection of documents and materials on various groups of repression victims.

In 2023, the Commission will continue studying the history of repression victims and working on digitalization of archival documents and creation of e-funds.

Photo: akorda.kz


Related news
Senate election starts in Kazakhstan
January 14. Today's Birthdays
Snowfall to hit eastern, northern, and central parts of Kazakhstan Jan 14
Теги:
Read also
Senate election starts in Kazakhstan
Tokayev addresses ‘Voice of Global South’ virtual summit
President terminates Andrei Lukin’s powers as Senate deputy
Kazakh PM Smailov pays working visit to Almaty region
January 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan-EAEU trade up 7.1% in Jan-Nov 2022
Snowfall to hit eastern, northern, and central parts of Kazakhstan Jan 14
Inflation hit 20.3% in Kazakhstan in 2022
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan's multi-vector foreign policy proves it is relevant and has no alternatives - MFA
2 Kazakh Parliament repels Law on Elbasy
3 Kazakh MFA condemns terrorist attack in Kabul
4 Kaztransoil JSC to transit 300,000 tons of Kazakh oil to Germany in Q1 2023
5 Youth number reached 6mln in Kazakhstan

News