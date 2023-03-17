Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
State Counsellor Karin meets OSCE PA Election Observation Mission leadership

17 March 2023, 11:55
State Counsellor Karin meets OSCE PA Election Observation Mission leadership Photo: akorda.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM State Counsellor Erlan Karin has met with the Head of the OSCE short-term observer mission for the parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan Irene Charalambides and Head of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly delegation Reinhold Lopatka, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press office.

Erlan Karin informed the interlocutors of the changes in the country’s election system and election process launched as part of large-scale political reforms of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He said that Kazakhstan had created all required conditions for a full-fledged observation of the course of preparations and holding the parliamentary elections. The participation of the OSCE observers contributes to the openness and transparency of the election process, he added.

photo


In turn, Irene Charalambides and Reinhold Lopatka expressed support to the democratic development of Kazakhstan and noted that the OSCE PA deputies keenly observe the course of transformation of all major political institutions in Kazakhstan.

The OSCE PA delegation consists of around 80 parliamentarians. It arrived in Kazakhstan to observe the March 19 elections. Since 1994, this is the 12th OSCE PA Election Observation Mission which comes to Kazakshtan.


News