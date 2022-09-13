Go to the main site
    State Counsellor holds meeting with OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities

    13 September 2022, 14:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM State Counsellor of the Republic of Kazakhstan Erlan Karin has held a meeting with the OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities Kairat Abdrakhmanov who arrived in Kazakhstan to participate in the VII Congress of World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders, the press service of Akorda informed.

    The sides discussed the state and the prospects of cooperation including the interaction in the promotion and strengthening of interethnic accord.

    The meeting focused also on the President’s recent State-of-the-Nation Address. Erlan Karin briefed Kairat Abdrakhmanov about the course of implementation of the political programme aimed at building New Fair Kazakhstan.

    In turn, Kairat Abdrakhmanov pointed out multi-ethnic Kazakhstan’s experience in strengthening unity and carrying out inclusive policy of integration as well as confirmed readiness of the HCNM to broaden cooperation with our country in humanitarian area.

    The sides agreed to continue the dialogue in the spirit of mutual understanding and constructive cooperation.

    Photo: akorda.kz

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    OSCE Kazakhstan Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions
