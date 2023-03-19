Go to the main site
    State Counsellor Erlan Karin votes in 2023 parliamentary elections

    19 March 2023, 07:55

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM State Counsellor Erlan Karin cast his vote in the early election of the Majilis and maslikhat deputies today, Kazinform reports.

    He voted at the polling station No 111 in Astana, where 2,744 residents are expected to cast their ballots.

    «All elections are important. By means of elections, ordinary citizens get an opportunity to participate in the process of adopting decisions and impact on them. The current elections are being held as per new rules. We are electing the Parliament with new powers,» he said.

    12,032,550 nationals of Kazakhstan are eligible to vote in the current parliamentary elections.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

