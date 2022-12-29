Go to the main site
    State Counsellor Erlan Karin attends KazISS Academic Council’s meeting

    29 December 2022, 15:55

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM State Counsellor Erlan Karin participated in a final sitting of the Academic Council of the Kazakhstan President's Institute of Strategic Studies (KazISS), Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

    Director of KazISS Erkin Tukumov made a report on the results of the institute’s activity in 2022 and plans for 2023.

    Taking the floor, Erlan Karin highlighted KazISS’ role in forecasting and analytical support of strategic areas of state policy.

    He noted that KazISS should further enhance its personnel potential, strengthen the interaction with the regions’ expert communities, and expand the research tools including sociological measurements.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan
