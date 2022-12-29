Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Other Governmental Authorities

State Counsellor Erlan Karin attends KazISS Academic Council’s meeting

29 December 2022, 15:55
State Counsellor Erlan Karin attends KazISS Academic Council’s meeting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM State Counsellor Erlan Karin participated in a final sitting of the Academic Council of the Kazakhstan President’s Institute of Strategic Studies (KazISS), Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

Director of KazISS Erkin Tukumov made a report on the results of the institute’s activity in 2022 and plans for 2023.

Taking the floor, Erlan Karin highlighted KazISS’ role in forecasting and analytical support of strategic areas of state policy.

He noted that KazISS should further enhance its personnel potential, strengthen the interaction with the regions’ expert communities, and expand the research tools including sociological measurements.

Photo: akorda.kz

Related news
Yulia Putintseva fails at the start of United Cup tournament in Australia
President appoints Commander-in-Chief of Air Defense Forces
Kazakhstan's Ambassador to France Gulssara Arystankulova gets new appointment
Теги:
Read also
Yulia Putintseva fails at the start of United Cup tournament in Australia
President appoints Commander-in-Chief of Air Defense Forces
Tokayev receives Constitutional Court Chair Elmira Azimova
Kazakhstan's Ambassador to France Gulssara Arystankulova gets new appointment
FIDE World Rapid Chess Championships: Magnus Сarlsen takes gold
Kazakhstan adopts law on preservation and reproduction of tazy, tobet national dog breeds
New Human Rights Commissioner of Kazakhstan named
Senate appoints new judges of Kazakh Constitutional Court
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan expands list of visa-free countries to 80 this year
2 Dinara Saduakassova of Kazakhstan settles for silver at FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship in Almaty
3 Another earthquake strikes southeast of Almaty
4 Bangladesh's first-ever metro opens in capital
5 S. Korea's COVID-19 cases over 80,000 for 2nd day

News