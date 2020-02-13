Go to the main site
    State commissions on celebration of  Abai’s 175th and Al-Farabi’s 1,150th anniversaries hold meeting in Akorda

    13 February 2020, 12:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev has chaired today a meeting of the state commissions on preparation for the celebration of the 175th anniversary of Abai and 1,150th anniversary of Abu Nasr Al-Farabi, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Welcoming the participants, the Secretary of State noted that official opening ceremonies of the celebration of jubilee events had already been held in Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities.

    «As the Head of State noted in his State-of-the-Nation Address, now the goal is not to turn the celebration of these anniversaries into a waste of money, but to widely popularize the works of our geniuses and carry an educational and creative function. In light of these instructions, the members of state commissions and governmental agencies should take into consideration the opinions and suggestions of the public and compatriots widely disseminated in the media to promote the spiritual heritage of Abay and Al-Farabi.

    At the end of the meeting, the central and local executive authorities were commissioned to take certain measures to prevent waste of funds in organization of jubilee events and ensure their high ideological and practical value.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

