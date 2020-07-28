Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

State commission to consider easing quarantine measures in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
28 July 2020, 11:11
State commission to consider easing quarantine measures in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The plan on the phased removal of quarantine measures in the country will be considered at a meeting of the State Commission, this was announced by the Prime Minister Askar Mamin.

Speaking at a Government meeting, Askar Mamin informed that the date of the introduced quarantine measures will expire on August 2. The number of recovered persons exceeded 63%. The daily infection rate has reduced from 4% to 1.7%. The hospitals’ bed occupancy decreased to 46%. The number of ambulance calls has declined by 38% compared to June.

The Prime Minister also noted that today there is a sufficient supply of medicines in the regions.

As it was earlier informed by the Ministry of Healthcare, within three weeks of quarantine regime the reproductive rate of COVID-19 has decreased from 1.2 to 0.99 and hospitals’ bed occupancy lowered from 90% to 47%.


Coronavirus   Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone