Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    State commission on emergency rule control, convenes in Kazakh capital

    16 March 2020, 17:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM. Kazakh PM Askar Mamin chaired the first meeting of the state commission to ensure the state of emergency control under the Kazakh President, the PM’s press service reports.

    Kazakh Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov reported on prevention of the further coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan. National Economy Minister Ruslan Dalenov breied on economic stabilization, Trade and Infrastructure Development Minister Bakhyt Sultanov focused on restrictions of opening hours at large trading centres and prices for staple foods, situations in the regions. Besides, the Education and Science Minister, Interior Minister, National Bank chairman, governors and mayors of the cities of republican significance, the regions etc. made reports on ensuring socioeconomic stability the countrywide.

    The PM tasked to toughen sanitary and epidemiological measures at all organizations and facilities, provide pharmacy chains with drugs and individual protective means, provide uninterrupted supply of necessary food and essential items.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Pneumonia in China
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    5 Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy