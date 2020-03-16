Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
State commission on emergency rule control, convenes in Kazakh capital

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
16 March 2020, 17:40
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM. Kazakh PM Askar Mamin chaired the first meeting of the state commission to ensure the state of emergency control under the Kazakh President, the PM’s press service reports.

Kazakh Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov reported on prevention of the further coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan. National Economy Minister Ruslan Dalenov breied on economic stabilization, Trade and Infrastructure Development Minister Bakhyt Sultanov focused on restrictions of opening hours at large trading centres and prices for staple foods, situations in the regions. Besides, the Education and Science Minister, Interior Minister, National Bank chairman, governors and mayors of the cities of republican significance, the regions etc. made reports on ensuring socioeconomic stability the countrywide.

The PM tasked to toughen sanitary and epidemiological measures at all organizations and facilities, provide pharmacy chains with drugs and individual protective means, provide uninterrupted supply of necessary food and essential items.


