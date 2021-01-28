Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    State commission for full rehabilitation of political repressions’ victims meets

    28 January 2021, 13:01

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev held a meeting of the State commission for full rehabilitation of the victims of political repressions, Kazinform reports.

    Heads of law-enforcement bodies, Mayors of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent cities, Governors of regions, members of the working group under the Presidential Administration took part in the meeting held via a videoconferencing.

    Those attending debated issues of conducting research at the archives and closed foundations, organization of the work of the regional commissions for rehabilitation of victims of political repressions.

    Following the meeting the central and local executive bodies were given tasks to pursue research to fulfill the tasks under the President’s decree On state commission for full rehabilitation of the victims of political repressions.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan Secretary of State of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    4 Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
    5 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore