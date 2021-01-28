Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
State commission for full rehabilitation of political repressions’ victims meets

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
28 January 2021, 13:01
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev held a meeting of the State commission for full rehabilitation of the victims of political repressions, Kazinform reports.

Heads of law-enforcement bodies, Mayors of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent cities, Governors of regions, members of the working group under the Presidential Administration took part in the meeting held via a videoconferencing.

Those attending debated issues of conducting research at the archives and closed foundations, organization of the work of the regional commissions for rehabilitation of victims of political repressions.

Following the meeting the central and local executive bodies were given tasks to pursue research to fulfill the tasks under the President’s decree On state commission for full rehabilitation of the victims of political repressions.


