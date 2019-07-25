State Commission discusses development of Nur-Sultan city

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Askar Mamin has chaired a meeting of the State Commission for the Control over Implementation of Nur-Sultan City’s Comprehensive Development Plan, Kazinform learnt from primeminister.kz.

Taking the floor the Head of the Government reminded that the five-year Plan was initiated by the First President of the country. The document covers various important issues of the development of the Kazakh capital including construction of education and healthcare facilities and transport infrastructure development. The PM noted that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave special attention to the development of the capital and assigned a number of tasks to the Government.

The meeting discussed the issues of urban building, gasification, suburbs development and shared construction.

Mayor of Nur-Sultan Altay Kulginov, Minister of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov, Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov, Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov, Minister of Agriculture Saparkhan Omarov, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Roman Sklyar, Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Minister of Justice Marat Beketayev and First Vice Minister of Energy Makhambet Dosmukhambetov presented reports on the implementation of the Comprehensive Plan.

In general, in H1 2019 the capital has recorded a 20% slowdown in fixed investments, 20% and 33% slowdown in housing construction and commissioning respectively.

«The Government has taken all required measures to implement the Comprehensive Plan of Nur-Sultan City’s Development. The capital should be a model for all the regions in achievement of socio-economic development indicators,» said Askar Mamin.

Another issue discussed at the meeting was development of the suburbs of Nur-Sultan. The municipal administration plans to build social and cultural facilities as well as to gasify and renew utilities networks in the suburbs.

According to Askar Mamin, 22.5bn tenge has been envisaged for the development of suburbs in the three years coming.

At the end of the meeting, the PM gave certain instructions to the Mayor of Nur-Sultan.