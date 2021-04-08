Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

State Commission approves crew members of Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft at Baikonur

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
8 April 2021, 20:39
State Commission approves crew members of Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft at Baikonur

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM – A session of the State Commission took place at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the session, the members of the prime and backup crews of the Soyuz MS-18 manned spacecraft were approved. Russian Oleg Novitskiy and Petr Dubrov, and NASA astronaut Mark T. Vande Hei are in the prime crew of the 65th expedition. Roscosmos astronauts Anton Shkaplerov, Oleg Artemev, and NASA astronaut Anne McClain make up the backup crew.

photo

The Commission based on the reports made by the Roscosmos enterprises’ heads confirmed the full readiness of the Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle and ground infrastructure for the upcoming launch under the ISS program.

Conferences with the members of both crews took place in an online format.

Notably, the liftoff of the Soyuz MS-18 manned spacecraft will be live-streamed, with many guests arrived in the Baikonur to observe the launch marking 60 years since the first man in space on site.

photo


Baikonur   Space exploration    Space   Baikonur space center  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10