State budget revenues make around 1.5bln tenge in Jan 2023 - Ministry of Finance

14 February 2023, 12:26
ASTANA. KAZINFORM State budget revenues in January 2023 made around 1.5 trillion tenge, according to Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Finance Yerulan Zhamaubayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The plan was over-fulfilled by 144%, he added.

Meanwhile, republican budget revenues reached 1.1 trillion tenge (+139%). Revenue target was surpassed by 310 billion tenge, 302 billion tenge of which are taxes.

The lion’s share of tax revenues falls on CIT, VAT and crude oil export customs duties.


Теги:
