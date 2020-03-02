Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Economy

State budget expenses on social assistance surge by 26% in a year

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
2 March 2020, 16:05
State budget expenses on social assistance surge by 26% in a year

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In January-December 2019, budget expenditures surged by 19.3% and made 13.5trn tenge, Kazinform learnt from finprom.kz.

In the corresponding period of the previous year, budget spending comprised 11.3trn tenge that is 9.1% less than before.

The biggest amount was spent on social assistance and social provision: 3.5trn tenge or 25.6% of the total sum of expenses.

2.3trn tenge and 1.3trn tenge were spent on education and healthcare respectively (+16.1% in a year).

913.7bn tenge were spent on housing and utilities sector and 893.6bn tenge were spent on transport and communications.

The surge in budget spending is observed in industry, architecture, urban planning and construction sectors: from 35.9bn to 69.6bn (+94% in a year).


Statistics   Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital