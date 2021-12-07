Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
State and business should increase competitiveness of locally produces goods – Head of State

Kudrenok Tatyana
7 December 2021, 13:07
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The task of the state and business sector is to increase the competitiveness of products made in Kazakhstan, believes Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the participants of the awarding ceremony of the Altyn Sapa Presidential Prize on Tuesday, President Tokayev said the task of the state and business sector is to jointly increase the competitiveness of locally made products and to introduce modern quality systems.

In his video address, the Head of State stressed that diagnostics of business processes at Kazakhstani enterprises should correspond with global trends in that sphere, first of all, in terms of digitalization and use of the Industry 4.0 elements.

In this light, according to the President, it is crucial to gradually bring the requirements of the Altyn Sapa contest in line with the new model of the European Foundation for Quality Management. Kazakhstan needs to keep up with the world's best models and practices, he added.

Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the 15th jubilee awarding ceremony of the Altyn Sapa Presidential Prize in Nur-Sultan.


