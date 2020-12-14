Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Stamps with Abai, Uzeyir Hajibeyov released in Spain

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
14 December 2020, 17:43
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Stamps dedicated to two greats of the Turkic world Abai and Uzeyir Hajibeyov have been released in Spain under the aegis of the International Fund of Turkic Culture and Heritage, Kazinform has learnt from the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kazakhstan.

The release of the stamps is dated to the 175th anniversary of the great Kazakh poet, writer, composer, philosopher, public figure, and founder of the Kazakh literature Abai and the 135th anniversary of outstanding Azerbaijani composer, musicologist, play writer, author of the first opera and operetta in the East, and founder of the Azerbaijani national music Uzeyir Hajibeyov.

The project in honor of the two prominent figures of the Turkic world became reality thanked to the International Fund of Turkic Culture and Heritage and with the participation of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the Kingdom of Spain.

The goal of the project is to familiarize the international community with who Abai and Uzeyir Hajibeyov were and what they did for the Turkic world.

It bears to remind that this year marks the 175th anniversary of the great poet and thinker Abai. The Abai’s anniversary is celebrated globally.

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan   Culture   Turkic speaking states    Abai 175 Years  
