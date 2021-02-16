Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Stamps honoring 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence issued in Switzerland

Kudrenok Tatyana
16 February 2021, 20:17
BERN. KAZINFORM - Following a good tradition, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Switzerland initiated the issue of anniversary postage stamps in honor of the 30th anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Postage stamps are used in the daily correspondence of the Embassy, as well as by way of souvenirs.

In Switzerland, despite the high development of modern digital technologies and electronic services, postal correspondence is part and parcel of society’s life.

Post service during the quarantine period increased significantly due to an increase in the number of online purchases by residents of Switzerland. Gifts, orders for goods, envelopes with letters – nowadays more parcels and envelopes pass through the «yellow giant Swiss Post» than ever before. «We currently process over a million parcels every day. This is an absolute record in the history of the Post,» says Jacqueline Bühlmann, spokesman for the Swiss Post.

In general, the history of Swiss Post and postage stamps in Switzerland dates back to the Middle Ages and attracts the attention and love of philatelists from all over the world.

Foreign policy    Kazakhstan   30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence  
