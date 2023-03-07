Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Stampede in New York's Rochester leaves 2 dead, 8 injured

7 March 2023, 13:20
Stampede in New York's Rochester leaves 2 dead, 8 injured Photo: edition.cnn.com

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM A stampede that took place after a concert in Rochester, New York, on Sunday night caused two deaths and eight injuries, media reports said on Monday.

Local police found three women badly injured in the stampede, two of whom have been announced dead as of late Monday, with the third remaining in critical condition, according to local police, Xinhua reports.

Besides the three women, seven others went to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries from the event.

Fear of gunshots caused panic as concertgoers headed to the exits, but local police didn't find «any evidence of gunshots being fired or anyone being shot or stabbed,» according to a release by the Rochester Police Department on Monday.

«The injuries appear to be a result of a large crowd pushing towards the exits following accounts of individuals hearing what they believed to be gunshots,» said Rochester police Lt. Nicholas Adams.

Investigators were assigned to investigate this incident to not only determine what happened, but to bring accountability to those culpable for the tragedy, said the release.

Grammy-nominated rapper GloRilla performed at Rochester's Main Street Armory, which has a seating capacity of 5,000.


