Stamp with Abai's portrait issued in Poland

WARSAW. KAZINFORM - A ceremony of cancelling the stamp devoted to the 175th anniversary of the Kazakh poet Abai Qunanbaiuly has taken place at the Poczta Polska central building in the capital city of Poland, Warsaw, Kazinform cites the Foreign Ministry's press service.

The Poczta Polska project came into reality upon the initiative of the Уmbassy of Kazakhstan to Warsaw as part of Abai's 175 th anniversary celebrations.

Addressing the audience, Alim Kirabayev, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Poland, noted the relevance of philosophical ideas and literary heritage of Abai, which encourage and inspire the modern generation to uphold the principles of honesty and just as well as serve one's people and strive for education.

In his part, Poczta Polska Chairman Tomasz Zdzikot expressed hope that the stamp depicting the eminent Kazakh poet would be of interest among stamp collectors and will go down as one of the joint projects.

During the ceremony, the Kazakh Ambassador handed over copies of Abai's Kara sozder (Words of Wisdom) book to the Polish side translated into the Polish language.

The Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan added the event had taken place under the celebrations devoted to the 175th anniversary of Abai




