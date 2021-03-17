Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Staffing changes made at Security Council of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
17 March 2021, 16:38
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A number of staffing changes have been made at the Security Council of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Elbasy.kz.

Pursuant to the decisions of First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev Ruslanbek Bekzhigitov has been relieved of the post of Head of the Security Issues Department of the Security Council of Kazakhstan due to replacement to another job and Yerlan Abdakasov is no longer Head of the Council’s Situation Center.

Rasul Urazgulov takes over as Head of the Security Issues Department of the Security Council of Kazakhstan and Daniyar Yessin as Head of the Council’s Situation Center.


