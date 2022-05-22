Go to the main site
    Stadium roof partially collapses during football match in Shymkent

    22 May 2022, 10:09

    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM – Part of the roof collapsed at a stadium during a football match in Shymkent, Kazinform reports.

    The video shows that a section of the roof on one side of the stadium fell on to seating below.

    The collapse occurred during one of the matches of the Kazakhstan Football League at around 21:20 pm while strong winds battered the area. According to reports, gusts of monster wind reached 20 mps.

    Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported. The total area of the collapse amounted to 400 sq.m.

    The match between FC Ordabasy and FC Aksu was suspended temporarily.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

