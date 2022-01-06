Stable situation observed in Karaganda region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The situation is stable as the state of emergency in place in Karaganda region, Kazinform correspondent cites Khabar 24 TV channel.

«All necessary measures are being taken as the state of emergency was imposed yesterday in Karaganda region,» said deputy governor Abzal Nurkenov.

The curfew from 11:00pm to 7:00am is also in place.

The stable situation is observed as shops and service facilities operate normally in the region.

Notably, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree imposing the state of emergency in Karaganda region.



