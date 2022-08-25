Stable, non-stop operation of CPC remains priority for Kazakhstan – Energy Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Stable and non-stop operation of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium remains a priority for Kazakhstan, which views additional oil transportation routes in case of oil output increase. Minister of Energy Bolat Akchulakov said it at an online briefing today, Kazinform reports.

«CPC is the most cost-effective route for Kazakhstan’s oil transportation today. Correspondingly, our objective is to ensure non-stop operation of this route to have a stable channel for sale/export of Kazakh oil, which positively affects the country’s economic growth,» the Minister said.

According to Bolat Akchulakov, Kazakhstan plans to increase oil output in the nearest two years by expanding large oilfields, as well as search and commissioning of new small deposits. In general, the country plans to raise oil output up to 103mln tonnes, and probably to 107mln tonnes. In 2022, the targeted volume is 85.7mln tonnes.

«For this reason, we need to take a decision on how to transport these excessive volumes,» the Minister noted and added that the issue with Azerbaijan had been discussed in this line.





Photo: primeminister.kz








