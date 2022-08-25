Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Oil and Gas
Stable, non-stop operation of CPC remains priority for Kazakhstan – Energy Minister
25 August 2022 16:45

Stable, non-stop operation of CPC remains priority for Kazakhstan – Energy Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Stable and non-stop operation of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium remains a priority for Kazakhstan, which views additional oil transportation routes in case of oil output increase. Minister of Energy Bolat Akchulakov said it at an online briefing today, Kazinform reports.

«CPC is the most cost-effective route for Kazakhstan’s oil transportation today. Correspondingly, our objective is to ensure non-stop operation of this route to have a stable channel for sale/export of Kazakh oil, which positively affects the country’s economic growth,» the Minister said.

According to Bolat Akchulakov, Kazakhstan plans to increase oil output in the nearest two years by expanding large oilfields, as well as search and commissioning of new small deposits. In general, the country plans to raise oil output up to 103mln tonnes, and probably to 107mln tonnes. In 2022, the targeted volume is 85.7mln tonnes.

«For this reason, we need to take a decision on how to transport these excessive volumes,» the Minister noted and added that the issue with Azerbaijan had been discussed in this line.


Photo: primeminister.kz



Related news
Kyrgyz audience greet Astana Opera’s soloist with thunderous applause
Digital Bridge 2022: President familiarized with projects at Startup Alley
Over 64,000 Russian citizens leave Kazakhstan – MIA
Read also
All tasks within national projects should be addressed urgently – Head of State
Kazakhtelecom, AzerTelecom sign strategic partnership memorandum
CPC to be fully operational by mid-October – Energy Ministry
Kazakh President to chair meeting of Supreme Council for Reforms
Kazakhstan and Huawei to train ICT specialists
Kazakhstan to vie at Asian Water Polo Championships
Founder of inDriver Arsen Tomskiy becomes Astana Hub resident
Reps of C Asia and Caucasus learn leading practices of Republic of Korea in digitalization of public services
News Partner
Popular
1 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
2 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
3 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum
4 Digital Bridge 2022: President familiarized with projects at Startup Alley
5 Rain and snow to hit northern, eastern and central regions Sep 28

News

Archive