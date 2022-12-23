Stability is a pledge of well-being and prosperity – President

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated today in the ceremony of opening the Tagzym monument in Almaty, installed in memory of victims of January 2021 unrests, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press office.

The President laid flowers to the memorial. The attendees observed a moment of silence, after which the National Anthem was performed.

Addressing the participants, the President said that the Tragic January events became one of the most serious challenges in the country’s history, since it gained independence.

«It was the time of trial for our people. Our statehood was at the stake. Moreover, the point at issue was whether we will be able to preserve our state. Thanks to the unity of our nation, we could stand against all the challenges and demonstrate unwavering resolve and strength. We prevented the actions of conspirators, who wanted to sow dissent within the society. The peaceful rallies that had engulfed several cities of the country, escalated into the riots. Almaty, the cradle of our Independence, was badly damaged at the hands of bandits. They attacked law enforcement structures and robbed arms warehouses. As a result, innocent citizens died. The destroyed buildings can be restored, but the lost lives, unfortunately, cannot be returned. Therefore, we will do our best to prevent such tragedies in the future. Our common civic duty is to protect peace and unity of the nation. By living in peace and accord we will achieve the goals set,» said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

«This monument has a deep meaning and great importance. It reflects various stages of strengthening of our statehood. We have installed this memorial in memory of the victims of January unrest and as an edification for our descendants. I am thankful to the architects – the authors of the project – and all citizens,» he noted.

«We will continue implementing the large-scale reforms aimed at further democratization of the political system, demonopolization of national economy and raising its competitiveness. We have done huge work since the year beginning. At the nationwide referendum, we have adopted a new constitution. Our country has stepped onto the path of modernization and renovation. This way will be uneasy, and we understand it. Our major goal is clear and evident to build a fair Kazakhstan and an equal opportunity society,» he emphasized.

The President pointed out that January riots has become a big tragic lesson for the entire country.

«We realized that stability is a pledge of well-being and prosperity. We understood that we must always stand guard over our Independence and statehood. We realized that unity and harmony are above all. Therefore, we will always remember the January tragedy and its innocent victims. As the President of the country, I will make every effort to preserve integrity of the state and well-being of the people,» the President concluded.



