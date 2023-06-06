Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Sri Lanka to ratify Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty

Adlet Seilkhanov
6 June 2023, 20:40
Sri Lanka to ratify Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty

COLOMBO. KZINFORM - Sri Lanka's cabinet has approved a proposal presented by the foreign minister to ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) and to take necessary steps for legislation to enforce the provisions of the agreement, said the government's information department on Tuesday, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

According to the department, Sri Lanka signed the CTBT on Oct. 24, 1996, and is currently cooperating with the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization in the areas of training, capacity development, data, and information sharing.

Sri Lanka's ratification of the treaty would recognize Sri Lanka's diplomatic role as an active proponent of international peace and security in a world free of nuclear weapons, said the department in its announcement of the cabinet decisions.

It will enable Sri Lanka to obtain useful data for civil and scientific purposes that will benefit many developing countries including Sri Lanka, such as tsunami warnings, climate change, and geographical studies, the department said.

The CTBT, adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1996, bans all nuclear explosions, whether for military or peaceful purposes.


