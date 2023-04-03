Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.29 eur/kzt 484.5

    rub/kzt 5.44 cny/kzt 64.63
Weather:
Astana+10+12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Sri Lanka revises tourism targets due to positive trends

    3 April 2023, 15:23

    COLOMBO. KAZINFORM - Sri Lanka's tourism industry is aiming to attract 2 million visitors in 2023, an increase from the previous target of 1.5 million, an official said on Monday, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

    Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) Chairman Priantha Fernando told the media that the SLTDA amended the estimates due to a positive trend in the first quarter of the year.

    Fernando said Sri Lanka has already exceeded its target for March 2023, with over 112,000 tourists arriving in the first 28 days of the month, marking the first time since 2019 that Sri Lanka has welcomed over 100,000 tourists for three consecutive months.

    Sri Lanka has welcomed over 323,000 tourists so far this year, he said.

    The country is expecting a boost in Chinese tourists due to increased flights and promotional efforts in China, and is also considering adding direct flights from Israel, he said.

    Tourism, one of Sri Lanka's leading foreign exchange earners, has suffered a setback due to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic and political crises in the country.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Tourism World News COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Mangistau region leads nation in long-term stays by tourists
    Almaty, Samarkand resume direct flights
    Popular
    1 April 11. Today's Birthdays
    2 Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
    3 Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
    4 Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
    5 April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events