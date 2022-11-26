Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Sri Lanka plans to end power cuts next year

26 November 2022, 14:40
Sri Lanka plans to end power cuts next year

COLOMBO. KAZINFORM - Sri Lanka's Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera on Saturday told journalists that he will take all possible measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply by January next year, Xinhua reports.

Sri Lanka has been experiencing daily power cuts since February 2022 and at one point the power cuts spanned for 13 hours, which are now down to around two hours a day.

The minister said that they have taken steps to drastically reduce power cuts in the last few months.

However, he pointed out that it is impossible to do that without revising the electricity charges, saying that it is best to revise the electricity bill every year in the months of January and June.

Wijesekera also said that they plan on boosting renewable energy in 2023 and that this is the best source of power for Sri Lanka.

Photo: reuters.com
Теги:
Energy   World News  
Read also
Tesla recalls almost 67,700 vehicles in China due to software issues
Pakistan launches 16-day campaign against gender-based violence
Greenpeace activists protest Black Friday in Madrid with giant piles of trash
OPEC daily basket price stands at $81.52 a barrel Thursday
COVID incidence up, Rt back over epidemic threshold at 1.04 in Italy
Death toll of earthquake in Indonesia rises to 310, 24 missing
Russia records 5,992 daily COVID cases, 56 deaths — crisis center
UAE is a leader in renewable energy: EIC report
News Partner
Popular
1 UAE is a leader in renewable energy: EIC report
2 OPEC daily basket price stands at $81.52 a barrel Thursday
3 Kazakh capital to brace for snowstorms, ice slick and low temperatures
4 COVID incidence up, Rt back over epidemic threshold at 1.04 in Italy
5 Independent audit records positive results of AIFC financial activities for 5 years

News