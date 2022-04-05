Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Сreation of IFRC Regional Hub for Humanitarian Diplomacy in spotlight in Almaty

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
5 April 2022, 18:00
GENEVA. KAZINFORM Yerlan Alimbayev, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UN and other International Organizations in Geneva, discussed with Seval Guzelkilinc, Head of International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies’ Regional Delegation for Central Asia the issues of current bilateral cooperation and prospects for its further development.

Guzelkilinch informed about the ongoing and planned projects of the Federation in Kazakhstan, including preparations to emergency response and providing humanitarian assistance to victims of emergencies. She has also shared Federation’s plans to create a Regional Hub for Humanitarian Diplomacy on the basis of the IFRC office in Almaty, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Alimbaev expressed interest in further implementation of joint projects with the Federation in Kazakhstan and Central Asia, as well as in considering proposals within the Regional Hub.

