Squally wind left more than 200 houses without electricity in Petropavlovsk

PETROPAVLOSK. KAZINFORM Unstable weather, gusting wind will dominate in the North Kazakhstan region in the nearest time, Director of the regional branch of Kazhydromet Kymbat Mergalimova said it a briefing today.

In her words, the hurricane and hail that battered the city today was caused by the cyclone coming from the European part of Russia.

«With the displacement of the cyclone and atmospheric fronts from the northwest to the northeast, thunderstorms and squally wind were observed across the region. On the night of September 20, gusts of wind in Tayinsha and Timiryazev municipalities reached 30mps and 25mps in Petropavlosk,» Kymbat Mergalimova said.

«More than 200 houses were left without electricity in Petropavlovsk. These are the private houses on Zhambyl, Gorkiy, Mayakovsky, Sennaya streets. Power supply will be resumed as soon as possible» Mayor of the city Bulat Zhumabekov posted in his Facebook account.

According to Kymbat Mergalimova, a new cyclone will bring heavy precipitation, thunderstorm and gusting wind on Sunday. Air temperature decline and ground frost are forecast in the third decade of September.