Squalls, hail and cold wave to grip Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Squalls and hail are expected to grip tomorrow the capital city of Kazakhstan with cold wave predicted on June 19, the emergency situations department reports.

Thunderstorms will hit Nur-Sultan on June 18-19. High wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s will sweep through the city on Friday and Saturday. Air temperature is expected to drop to 15-17 degrees Celsius.