Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Sputnik V trials in Belarus show vaccine efficacy of about 95%

    28 November 2020, 11:32

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Clinical trials of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in Belarus showed that it is about 95% effective, Russia’s Ambassador in Minsk Dmitry Mezentsev said in a televised interview with Rossiya’24 news channel on Friday.

    «The clinical trials involving 100 Belarusian citizens showed high efficacy of the Russian vaccine [Sputnik V] - approximately 95%. It is a very important result,» he said, TASS reports.

    According to Mezentsev, Belarusian and Russian specialists feel optimistic about joint work in studying the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and about its potential use in Belarus.

    The ambassador added that Moscow expects the Belarusian counterparts to register the vaccine in conformity with strict regulations of the country’s health ministry and government. Afterwards, it will be possible to discuss substantial supplies to Belarus for vaccination. Talks are underway about the Russian vaccine production jointly with Belarus.

    Belarus was the first foreign country to launch clinical trials after Sputnik V was registered in Russia. Eight medical institutions, selected as research centers, entered clinical studies in Belarus.

    On August 11, Russia registered the world’s first vaccine against the novel coronavirus. The vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry, and its clinical trials were successfully completed in June-July.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Belarus
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
    4 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    5 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region