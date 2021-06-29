Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Sputnik V’s efficacy against COVID-19’s Indian variant reaches around 90% — developer

    29 June 2021, 22:20

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Russian Sputnik V coronavirus jab’s efficacy against the Indian strain stands at around 90%, deputy head of the Gamaleya Center, the shot’s developer, Denis Logunov said on Tuesday.

    «The developers are deliberately not lowering numbers, we look at the digital systems <…> that collect information integrally. According to this information, the Sputnik vaccine’s efficacy still remains around 90% even against the Indian strain. <…> We are now assessing the efficacy with different parameters, [it] stays above 90%,» he told a press conference, TASS reports.

    The coronavirus variant, which officially came to be known as Delta, was first detected in India in October 2020, this variant is often called the Indian strain. Delta Plus, this strain’s variant, is considered to be even more infectious.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Russia COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Sputnik V Delta COVID-19 variant
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    2 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    5 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning