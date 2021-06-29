Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Sputnik V’s efficacy against COVID-19’s Indian variant reaches around 90% — developer

29 June 2021, 22:20
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Russian Sputnik V coronavirus jab’s efficacy against the Indian strain stands at around 90%, deputy head of the Gamaleya Center, the shot’s developer, Denis Logunov said on Tuesday.

«The developers are deliberately not lowering numbers, we look at the digital systems <…> that collect information integrally. According to this information, the Sputnik vaccine’s efficacy still remains around 90% even against the Indian strain. <…> We are now assessing the efficacy with different parameters, [it] stays above 90%,» he told a press conference, TASS reports.

The coronavirus variant, which officially came to be known as Delta, was first detected in India in October 2020, this variant is often called the Indian strain. Delta Plus, this strain’s variant, is considered to be even more infectious.


