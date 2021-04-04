Go to the main site
    Sputnik V ensures quick recovery if COVID-19 confirmed – vaccine’s developer

    4 April 2021, 10:38

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine ensures quick recovery without severe symptoms in case of contagion, the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology said, TASS reports.

    The Sputnik V developer commented as news broke out that Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, who had been inoculated with the Russian vaccine earlier, tested positive for COVID-19

    «We are sad to hear this. Sputnik V is 91.6% effective against infection and 100% effective against severe cases. If the infection is indeed confirmed and occurs, the vaccination ensures quick recovery without severe symptoms. We wish you a quick recovery!» the Gamaleya Institute wrote on Twitter.

    Earlier in the day, the Argentine leader informed he had tested positive for coronavirus, adding he was feeling well.

    In January the Argentine president, who turned 62 on April 2, received Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.

