Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Sputnik V ensures quick recovery if COVID-19 confirmed – vaccine’s developer

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
4 April 2021, 10:38
Sputnik V ensures quick recovery if COVID-19 confirmed – vaccine’s developer

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine ensures quick recovery without severe symptoms in case of contagion, the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology said, TASS reports.

The Sputnik V developer commented as news broke out that Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, who had been inoculated with the Russian vaccine earlier, tested positive for COVID-19

«We are sad to hear this. Sputnik V is 91.6% effective against infection and 100% effective against severe cases. If the infection is indeed confirmed and occurs, the vaccination ensures quick recovery without severe symptoms. We wish you a quick recovery!» the Gamaleya Institute wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the Argentine leader informed he had tested positive for coronavirus, adding he was feeling well.

In January the Argentine president, who turned 62 on April 2, received Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.


World News   Coronavirus in the world   Sputnik V  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties