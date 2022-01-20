Sputnik Light vaccine landed in Pavlodar region

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM The batch of 6,500 doses of the Russia’s single-component vaccine Sputnik Light for revaccination arrived in the Sultanov regional hospital in Pavlodar region, Pavlodarnews.kz reads.

The regional healthcare department noted that the vaccine will be available starting from January 21. Vaccination and revaccination will also be available on the weekdays at the vaccination sites in the polyclinics and the Batyr Mall vaccination centre.

52,000 locals have been boosted already or received the 3rd jab.

Notably, Sputnik Light was co-developed by the Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and Russia’s Fund of Direct Investments. It claims that the vaccine efficacy is 79.4%.



