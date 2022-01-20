Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Sputnik Light vaccine landed in Pavlodar region

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
20 January 2022, 15:47
Sputnik Light vaccine landed in Pavlodar region

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM The batch of 6,500 doses of the Russia’s single-component vaccine Sputnik Light for revaccination arrived in the Sultanov regional hospital in Pavlodar region, Pavlodarnews.kz reads.

The regional healthcare department noted that the vaccine will be available starting from January 21. Vaccination and revaccination will also be available on the weekdays at the vaccination sites in the polyclinics and the Batyr Mall vaccination centre.

52,000 locals have been boosted already or received the 3rd jab.

Notably, Sputnik Light was co-developed by the Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and Russia’s Fund of Direct Investments. It claims that the vaccine efficacy is 79.4%.


Coronavirus   Pavlodar region   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Sputnik Light  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events