    Sputnik Light vaccine can be registered in May

    6 May 2021, 22:23

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A one-component COVID-19 vaccine dubbed Sputnik Light has been registered in Russia, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) informs.

    «The Russian Ministry of Health, the Gamaleya Research Center and RDIF announce the registration of the one-component vaccine Sputnik Light against the novel coronavirus infection. Sputnik Light is the first component of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine,» the message says, TASS reports.

    The efficacy of the one-component Sputnik Light vaccine was 79.4% starting from the 28th day after immunization. Its efficiency at nearly 80% outperforms many vaccines, requiring two jabs.

    The evaluation of the efficacy was based on the data of those Russians, who received only one jab within the program of the sweeping civilian vaccination drive and those who did not receive the second jab due to any reason whatsoever from December 2, 2020 to April 15, 2021.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

