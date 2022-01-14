Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Sputnik Light to be available for revaccination in Kazakhstan soon

    14 January 2022, 18:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Sputnik Light vaccine will soon become available for revaccination in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    According to the Ministry of Healthcare, the vaccine will become available in late January.

    The citizens of Kazakhstan can also revaccinate with QazVac, Vero Cell (Sinopharm) and Pfizer (for those aged 60 and more) vaccines.

    Sputnik V, QazVac, Vero Cell (Sinopharm) and Pfizer (for teenagers, pregnant women and nursing mothers) vaccines are available for those willing to get vaccinated.

    The Ministry of Healthcare also reminded that vaccination is the only way to protect oneself from the coronavirus infection.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Sputnik Light
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    4 Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
    5 Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam