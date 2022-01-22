Go to the main site
    Sputnik Light delivered in Almaty

    22 January 2022, 14:43

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM 12,000 doses of the Sputnik Light vaccine were delivered in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

    The healthcare department said that the vaccine is designated or revaccination. It will be available starting from January 22 across the city.

    People should receive the 3rd dose no earlier than 6 months after the first two doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

    The vaccine should be stored at -18 degrees Celsius and lower.

    Besides, people aged 60 and older and health workers are eligible to receive the 3rd dose or booster jabs.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

