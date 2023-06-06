Spring sowing campaign to end this week in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The spring sowing campaign has come to an end in almost all regions of Kazakhstan, except for one region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«To date, the spring sowing campaign has come to an end in all regions of Kazakhstan, except for Ulytau region. The campaign was delayed due to heavy precipitation during the sowing period in the region. It will be completed by the end of this week,» Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeev said at the Government’s meeting on Tuesday.

According to Minister Karashukeyev, the total cultivated area totaled 23.4 million ha, that is 68,600 ha more than in 2022.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan is planning to harvest 16 million tons of wheat this year.